Car rams men doing yoga, six killed

A speeding car rammed a group of people doing yoga by the roadside in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Thursday morning, killing six men, police said.

The accident occurred on Kumher-Dhanwada highway when the car driver lost control over the vehicle.

The group of six men was taking a morning walk and had stopped on the way for a yoga session, Kumher SHO Raghbeer Singh said.

Nobody in the group survived. Four men died on the spot and two other succumbed to injuries later, the officer said.

The victims were identified as Raghubar Baghel (62), Nirotilal Saini (65), Makhan Lal Kathik (60), Harishankar Tamboli (65), Prem Singh Baghel (55) and Rameshwar Baghel (45), the SHO said.