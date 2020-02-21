Car of Bodoland council chief’s wife attacked in Assam

Unidentified miscreants on Thursday pelted stones at the vehicle of Seuli Brahma Mohilary, the wife of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chairperson Hagrama Mohilary, also the chief of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally in Assam.

The police said they were investigating the case to find out who attacked the BTC chief’s wife and why. But the stone-pelting is believed to be linked to the BTC polls scheduled for April.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. when Ms. Mohilary was returning from a Shiva temple at Ultapani on the India-Bhutan border in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district. The occupants of the SUV escaped unhurt but the vehicle was damaged.

Ms. Mohilary said the miscreants had attacked the car from both sides in a forested area immediately after the escort vehicle passed by.

“The incident took place in a dark jungle area. We have examined some suspects but have not been able to establish their involvement,” said Anurag Agarwal, Inspector General of Police for the Bodoland areas.

The BPF has been wielding power in the BTC since its creation in 2003 and is expected to face a stiff challenge in the upcoming polls.

Leaders of all factions of the disbanded extremist group, National Democratic Front of Bodoland, which signed the third Bodo Peace Accord with the Centre in January, are likely to float a political party or join BPF's rival United People’s Party Liberal soon.