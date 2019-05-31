Car burnt, puppy killed outside Arunachal MP’s house

The police in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar have launched a hunt for a man who burnt a car and clubbed a puppy to death outside the residence of newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao.

Police said closed-circuit television captured the man, identified as one Tongam Jomoh, driving a white hatchback up to the gate of MP Gao’s residence in Itanagar and setting it on fire after killing a puppy that came in his way. The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Mr Gao won the Arunachal East parliamentary seat, defeating his nearest Congress rival James Lowangcha Wanglat by 69,948 votes.

“Mr Gao’s wife registered a complaint at the Itanagar police station. We identified the man from the CCTV footage. He is on the run,” Complex Superintendent of Police Tumme Amo said.

The miscreant, claiming to be the president of All Arunachal Abo Tani Association, had ahead of the April 11 Assembly elections in the State warned Mr Gao of dire consequences for providing BJP ticket to “outsiders”.

Mr Gao was the president of the BJP’s State unit then.

The MP said he did not rule out the possibility of his “political rivals” sending an intimidatory message. “My party workers and I have filed many cases against those who have been attacking me on social media,” he said in a message to the State’s Chief Secretary.