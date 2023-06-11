HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supriya Sule asks critics to assess her performance before questioning her on nepotism

Ms. Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, has been appointed as one of the new working presidents of the party, prompting allegations of nepotism from some critics

June 11, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule speaks on the occasion of the party’s 24th anniversary at Nationalist Bhavan in Mumbai on June 10, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@NCPspeaks via ANI

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule speaks on the occasion of the party’s 24th anniversary at Nationalist Bhavan in Mumbai on June 10, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@NCPspeaks via ANI

Supriya Sule, the newly-appointed working president of the Nationalist Congress Party, on Sunday dismissed allegations that her appointment was solely due to her relationship to party supremo Sharad Pawar, asking her critics to assess her parliamentary performance before questioning her on “nepotism”.

Maintaining that she was proud to be the daughter of Pratibha and Sharad Pawar, Ms. Sule said that she would never run away from nepotism. “I can’t go away from nepotism because I was born in a family which is a political party… and I’m very proud to be Pratibha and Sharad Pawar’s daughter. Why should I run away from this? I have even said this in Parliament,” the Baramati MP said.

Also read: Analysis | Deciphering the ‘Pawar game’ 

‘Top performer’

“Why can’t we talk about performance when we talk about nepotism? Why don’t you go for the data? Look at my Parliamentary performance. I am on top of the chart… now there is no nepotism and that’s on merit,” she said, adding that the Parliament was not run by her father, uncle, or mother, but her name was still among the top performers. One can’t selectively use nepotism against her or anybody, she said.

ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar issued death threat, CM takes serious note

On Saturday, Mr. Pawar had named Ms. Sule and Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Praful Patel as the new working presidents of the party. The announcement sparked a flurry of reactions and speculations that the NCP chief may have sidelined his nephew Ajit Pawar in order to elevate his daughter’s position in the party, which he co-founded in 1999. There was widespread speculation that Mr. Ajit Pawar may switch his loyalty outside the NCP, reportedly to the BJP.

“If only Sharad Pawar loved his nephew as much as Mamata Banerjee loves hers…” the BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted.

Ms. Sule also asked which party was free of nepotism. “My priority is to strengthen the party and build a very good and strong organisation… and serve the people of the nation,” the 53-year-old NCP leader said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.