Can’t conduct business out of palaces, says Puri

Moving away from the “imperial ethos” reflected in the British-built buildings of New Delhi, the Centre is set to select a design for its revamp of Central Vista, Parliament and government offices on Wednesday, a design more in tune with “modern India”, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (independent charge) Hardeep Singh Puri told The Hindu on Monday.

Reiterating earlier statements, Mr. Puri said buildings built between 1911 and 1930 — the Parliament House, North and South Blocks and Rashtrapati Bhavan — would “remain intact” but their usage could change.

Modern needs

He added that the existing Parliament building could be used for Lok Sabha alone and another building constructed for Rajya Sabha or a new office building to provide all MPs with offices could be made.

“No matter how far-sighted and visionary a building constructed in 1911 may have been, it reflected the cultural and imperial ethos of the time. Modern India, which is a democratic country, the world’s largest democracy, can’t have these huge rooms... You now need buildings that are energy efficient, which lend themselves to a working environment where youngsters and older people can interact with each other seamlessly,” said Mr. Puri.

He added that while these buildings are “part of our cultural heritage”, “today, you can’t conduct business out of palaces”.

The revamp project, for which the Central Public Works Department invited bids in September, would make “Delhi a world-class capital city using technology and green construction befitting a country like India”, he said.

Six design and architecture firms had submitted bids for the project. Mr. Puri said the bids were being evaluated by a jury and there would be public consultations after the consultant is picked.