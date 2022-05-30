Cannot keep quiet on Naga issue: BJP to NSCN (I-M)

The extremist group had asked the BJP’s Nagaland unit and an MLA of its ally Naga People’s Front to not overstep their role as facilitators of the peace process

The extremist group had asked the BJP’s Nagaland unit and an MLA of its ally Naga People’s Front to not overstep their role as facilitators of the peace process

The Nagaland unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit out at the National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN (I-M), asserting that the extremist group cannot prevent it from speaking on the “Naga political problem”.

The problem pertains to the peace process between the Centre and two Naga extremist entities – one involving the NSCN (I-M) that declared a ceasefire in 1997 and the other involving the Naga National Political Groups, a conglomerate of seven other organisations.

On May 27, the NSCN (I-M) accused BJP Ministers of using “unparliamentary” and “intemperate language” over the Framework Agreement, Naga national flag, constitution and integration. The outfit also slammed Naga People’s Front MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu for saying the NSCN (I-M) should either “take it (Delhi’s settlement offer) or leave it”.

The NSCN (I-M) said it appreciated the “enthusiasm” shown by Nagaland’s political leaders, but they should “not overstep their role as facilitators” and make “bewildering statements on the Naga issue”. The outfit advised the BJP Ministers and other party MLAs not to “spit venom” against the NSCN (I-M).

“The Naga political issue and its related problems cannot be kept in the dark as everybody deserves to know what is going on and what will happen,” the BJP said in a statement, adding that the party would not shy away from advocating “what is needed to be told” because it stood with the Nagas in their aspirations for an honourable and acceptable solution to the issue.

“Right now, our leaders need to speak out for it is high time… We need to be more vocal about what is happening, what we want to achieve, what we need to hold on to, and what we need to let go,” the BJP said.

The party also said those blaming a few legislators for being vocal also needed to understand that the MLAs also represented the voice of the Centre and could not be ignored or dismissed. “Rather, they should be appreciated for voicing out the undeniable and uncomfortable truth that everybody knows and are going through but is not comfortable enough to say out loud in public,” it said.

The BJP took the opportunity to be critical of some leaders of other parties who maintained a “comfortably stoic” silence over the matter despite holding influential positions like leading the core committee on the Naga Political issue. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, a leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, heads this committee.

The BJP began taking pot-shots at the NSCN (I-M) in March when State unit president and Minister Temjen Imna Along said the outfit’s demand for a separate flag and constitution was not achievable. A few days ago, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton said the extremists wanted comforts of life, not solution to the Naga issue.