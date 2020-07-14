Cannot conduct exams in present scenario: State government

The Maharashtra government made its stance on final year university examinations clear on Monday, stating that it would not be able to conduct them due to the COVID-19 situation in the State.

The announcement came after a meeting of the Maharashtra Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, where the feasibility of conducting the final year examinations by September, as per the guidelines laid down by the University Grants Commission (UGC), was discussed.

‘Not against exams’

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, State’s Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant said the government is not against examinations. “However, it is of the view that considering the COVID-19 situation, examinations cannot be conducted in the present scenario,” he said. Mr Samant said the government will be discussing the matter with nine other States, which have already decided not to hold examinations.

“At present, several colleges, hostels and schools are being used as quarantine facilities for patients of the novel coronavirus. Many students have returned back to their native villages. Their books, computers, and notebooks have been left at the university,” he said, reminding that students who appeared for examinations in Bengaluru ended up being infected with the virus.

He said 13 vice-chancellors of non-agriculture universities have sent in written submissions to the State government, explaining the difficulties in conducting examinations now. “Students and parents are also against conducting exams. UGC is said to be providing guidelines to conduct examinations but is it ready to take responsibility of the health of lakhs of students who will appear for exam?” he asked.

Second chance

Mr. Samant clarified that students will be given grades/marks based on their performance in the previous years. “Those who feel that they can improve their performance will be given an opportunity to appear for the examinations after the situation has improved,” he said, adding that those who want to appear for exam should give it in writing to concerned universities.

“The universities will discuss the matter with respective district collectors and announce the date of examination,” he said.