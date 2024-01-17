Cancelled official functions to avoid clash with Congress yatra: Assam CM

January 17, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had cancelled all official programmes in the eastern part of the State to avoid a clash with the events associated with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party.

The programmes on January 18 and 19 were fixed much before the government knew Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would embark upon the yatra.

“His yatra clashed with the dates of our welfare programmes involving the distribution of ration cards. The cancellation of our programmes was a gesture as we do not want the district authorities to face difficulties,” Dr. Sarma said on Tuesday evening, indicating security-related challenges.

The Congress, he added, would not get a more large-hearted government than the one he (Dr. Sarma) heads.

The Congress yatra entails covering 833 km across 17 districts from January 18. The Chief Minister said the yatra would not attract people because they were “ashamed” of being associated with a party that was “anti-Hindu”.