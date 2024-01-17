GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cancelled official functions to avoid clash with Congress yatra: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the decision was taken to not put the local authorities under pressure

January 17, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had cancelled all official programmes in the eastern part of the State to avoid a clash with the events associated with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress party.

The programmes on January 18 and 19 were fixed much before the government knew Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would embark upon the yatra.

“His yatra clashed with the dates of our welfare programmes involving the distribution of ration cards. The cancellation of our programmes was a gesture as we do not want the district authorities to face difficulties,” Dr. Sarma said on Tuesday evening, indicating security-related challenges.

The Congress, he added, would not get a more large-hearted government than the one he (Dr. Sarma) heads.

The Congress yatra entails covering 833 km across 17 districts from January 18. The Chief Minister said the yatra would not attract people because they were “ashamed” of being associated with a party that was “anti-Hindu”.

Related Topics

Assam / Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.