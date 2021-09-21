Cancel NEET, demands Maharashtra Cong.

Mumbai

Maharashtra Congress demanded on Tuesday that the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government should also cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), taking a cue from Tamil Nadu, and marks obtained in standard 12 should be considered for admission.

“NEET is directly impacting students from middle-class and poor sections. Students from CBSE and other Central board find it easier to pass the test than State board students. The rise in fees of coaching classes is making it extremely difficult for students from economically lower class to pass the test,” said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

He said there had also been a rising number of irregularities in the conduct of NEET, even on the scale of Vyapam scam. “There have been instances of paper leak, dummy students etc. The experiment of NEET is promoting inequality and demolishing the dreams of financially weaker students to become a doctor,” he said. He pointed to a survey in Tamil Nadu which found that the number of State board students in medical course was decreasing after NEET, compared to students of CBSE board.

He said Maharashtra government too should take a decision to cancel NEET. “I have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Our demand is to cancel NEET and conduct admission process on the basis of marks obtained in standard 12,” he said.