Campaigning for BTC polls’ first phase ends

Campaigning for the first phase of Bodoland Territorial Council election to 21 seats on December 7 ended on Saturday evening. All major political parties in Assam participated in the campaign to woo voters in the 40 constituencies of the council spread across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.

Ten constituencies in Udalguri and 11 in Baksa will go to the polls in the first phase, in which 132 candidates are in fray. The second phase will take place on December 10.

