Calls for third-party investigation as Bihar sees six bridge collapses in 13 days

With incidents of bridge collapse continuing in Bihar - as many as six have collapsed in the last 13 days - the State government on Monday sought detailed reports from the departments concerned.

Experts, though, said the government should launch a “third-party investigation” while members of the Bihar Engineering Services Association (BESA) warned many more bridges in the State could collapse in the upcoming monsoon season, when rivers are in spate.

The latest incident occurred on June 30, when a pillar of a bridge on Bundi river in Thakurganj block of Kishanganj district, sunk by a foot and a half, due to “strong currents in the river”. The bridge was completed just 16 years ago, in 2007-2008, from the constituency development fund of then Kishanganj MP Mohammed Taslimuddin, who won from the Lok Sabha seat thrice in 1996, 1998 and 2004. “We’ve sent the message of sinking of the pillar of the bridge to the department”, said an official.

Meanwhile, the State government on Monday sought detailed reports from the departments of Road Construction and Rural Development over the recent incidents of bridge collapse. Sources in these departments said they have been asked to “issue notices” to agencies and contractors responsible for construction of these bridges. “A through probe into the role of private agencies and contractors involved in construction of these bridges will reveal if there were grave lapses, use of substandard materials and poor maintenance. Stern action will be taken against those responsible once the report comes in”, a senior official of the Rural Works Department told The Hindu.

Worryingly, the BESA has warned that many more bridges may collapse once the monsoon season begins in the State. “Ordering a probe or inquiry or suspending junior-level engineers will not have any effect. A third-party investigation and neutral assessment of the causes of bridges coming down should be conducted,” said a retired engineer of the Road Construction Department, preferring anonymity.

A member of the BESA, wishing not to be named, emphasised the need for “quality control in the work, adherence to the approved design during construction, use of good quality material and regular supervision at the ground level”. “It is often found that officials [junior engineers responsible for supervision] form a nexus with the contractors, who in turn use sub-standard materials and violate prescribed norms and rules. Usually, the quality of materials and measurements are compromised and this often leads to bridges falling when there are floods,” the retired engineer added.

However, the Gaya MP and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi on June 29 termed the charges of bridges collapsing in Bihar frequently as a “conspiracy to defame the government” and demanded proper inquiry to apprehend those involved in this conspiracy”. “The bridges are collapsing only after the Lok Sabha election results came in and it is matter under inquiry,” Mr. Manjhi added while speaking to media persons in Gaya.

On the same day, the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post on X said, “Under Bihar’s double engine government only five bridges have collapsed in span of nine days... Those responsible for the collapse of bridges should resign”.

Since April 2022, as many as 13 bridges, including six in last 13 days, have collapsed in Bihar. On June 26, a 13-year-old bridge built in 2011 over Mariya, a small tributary of Kankai river between Bahadurganj and Dighlbank blocks, had collapsed in Kishanganj district. Earlier, across June 19, 22 and 23, bridges had collapsed in Araria, Siwan and East Champaran districts.

On March 22 this year, an under-construction bridge spanning 10.5 km built at the cost of ₹1,200 crore over river Kosi had fallen in Bakour of Supaul district. Similarly, in June 2023, a 200-metre section of a bridge constructed at a cost of ₹1,710 crore over river Ganga connecting Aguwani in Khagaria and Sultanganj of Bhagalpur district came crashing down. In April 2022, the superstructure of an under-construction bridge in Sultanganj of Bhagalpur district had collapsed.