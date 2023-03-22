ADVERTISEMENT

Caller who threatened to blow up Bihar CM’s house caught in Gujarat

March 22, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Patna

The caller said his name was Ankit Kumar and though he lived in Laskana near Surat, he was a native of Vaishali district in Bihar

PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Police on March 22, claimed to have arrested from Gujarat a person who had recently made a hoax call threatening to “blow up” the residence of the Bihar Chief Minister.

According to a statement issued by the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police, a case in this connection was lodged in Patna on March 20 immediately upon receipt of the information. Technical surveillance traced the caller to Surat after which he was caught with the help of Gujarat police and is being brought to Patna, he said.

The caller said his name was Ankit Kumar and though he lived in Laskana near Surat, he was a native of Vaishali district in Bihar.

Interrogations, so far, have not revealed his involvement in any unlawful activity, the police added.

