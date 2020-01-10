Other States

Call for Punjab bandh against CAA, NRA

Sikh radical outfit Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) have given a call for a complete “shut-down” in Punjab on January 25, against the BJP government at the Centre for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register for Citizens.

‘RSS agenda’

“Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) have called for a complete shutdown in Punjab on the occasion of India’s 70th Republic Day. Punjab will remain shut on January 25 (as January 26 is a Sunday) to register its protest against the RSS agenda of Hindu Rashtra,” said Simranjit Singh Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema, chief’s of SAD (Amritsar) and Dal Khalsa respectively, at a joint press conference in Jalandhar on Friday.

Jan 10, 2020

