Call for poll boycott in Mizoram

An umbrella organisation of major civil societies and students’ associations in Mizoram on Monday decided to boycott the April 11 election to the lone Mizoram Lok Sabha seat and organise a State-wide indefinite bandh from April 8, sources said.

The NGO Coordination Committee said that a decision was taken earlier to boycott the parliamentary poll if special polling booths were established at the Mizoram-Tripura border Kanhmun village.

“The NGOCC opposed the special polling stations for Bru refugees at Kanhmun,” an NGOCC statement said.

Apr 3, 2019

