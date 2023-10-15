Call for gender-neutral toilets in Assam’s educational institutions 

October 15, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

More than a hundred people from diverse backgrounds participated in a pride walk in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh to demand gender-neutral washrooms in educational institutions across the State.

Assam Transgender Welfare Board member and Nguvu Change leader Rituparna led the walk. Nguvu, meaning ‘power’ in Swahili, is a global collective working towards social change.

The call for gender-neutral toilets was based on the Supreme Court’s announcement in April to construct nine gender-neutral washrooms within its premises and implement several measures to promote gender inclusivity and “sexuality sensitisation”.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Rituparna said the Supreme Court’s acknowledgement of the necessity for queer-friendly spaces was a huge step forward but a similar sensitivity was needed in the educational institutions.

“For the transgender community, using a restroom should never be a source of anxiety. Access to hygienic and inclusive sanitation facilities is a fundamental right and I hope all educational institutions in Assam will consider creating gender-neutral washrooms,” the queer rights activist said.

The pride walk was organised to turn public attention to this critical issue apart from supporting Ms. Rituparna’s petition to the authorities concerned to provide access to safe and inclusive washrooms.

The organisers of the pride walk said 35 colleges across Assam have extended support to the campaign and one of them – J.N. College in Boko southwest of Guwahati – has already provided a gender-neutral toilet.

