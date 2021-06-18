Calcutta High Court to hear on June 24 Mamata plea against Nandigram result

Bengal CM had lost by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes

The Calcutta High Court will hear on June 24 a petition filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging the election of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram Assembly constituency in the recently concluded poll.

The matter was listed for mentioning before the Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda. Soumendra Nath Mukherjee, counsel for Ms. Banerjee, suggested that the matter be scheduled for next week.

Justice Chanda directed that the Registrar shall file a report before the court as to whether the petition had been filed in conformity with the Representation of People Act.

Ms. Banerjee lost the election at Nandigram to Mr. Adhikari by a narrow margin of 1,956 votes. Alleging irregularities in the counting process, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said that she would challenge the results in court.

The Trinamool Congress registered a massive win in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly poll, winning 213 seats in the 294-member House. Ms. Banerjee was sworn in Chief Minister of the State for the third time on May 5. Mr. Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the House.