ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta High Court orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami

April 27, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Kolkata

Hearing a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division Bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency from the West Bengal Police.

PTI

A view of the Calcutta High Court. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Calcutta High Court on April 27 ordered an National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division Bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police.

Ram Navami violence in West Bengal was ‘pre-planned’: Calcutta High Court

In the PIL, Mr. Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded. The court directed the State police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the Central government within two weeks. The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US