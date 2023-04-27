HamberMenu
Calcutta High Court orders NIA probe into violence in Shibpur during Ram Navami

Hearing a PIL filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division Bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency from the West Bengal Police.

April 27, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A view of the Calcutta High Court.

A view of the Calcutta High Court. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Calcutta High Court on April 27 ordered an National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the violence in Shibpur in Howrah district during Ram Navami celebrations.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a division Bench presided by Acting Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam directed for the transfer of investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the West Bengal Police.

Ram Navami violence in West Bengal was ‘pre-planned’: Calcutta High Court

In the PIL, Mr. Adhikari sought an NIA probe into the violence, during which it was alleged that bombs exploded. The court directed the State police to transfer all records and CCTV footage relating to the matter to the Central government within two weeks. The Centre was directed to send the documents to the NIA thereafter.

