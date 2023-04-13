HamberMenu
Calcutta High Court judge asks agencies to question Abhishek Banerjee in recruitment scam

Justice Gangopadhyay in an open court room said that the TMC general secretary and another accused Kuntal Ghosh should be interrogated together

April 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST -  Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijt Gangopadhyay on Thursday asked the Central investigating agencies to bring Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee under the ambit of the recruitment scam. 

Justice Gangopadhyay in an open court room said that Mr. Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh should be interrogated together. Mr. Ghosh, an accused in the case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 21 for his alleged involvement in the scam. Over the past few days, Mr. Ghosh while being produced before courts had alleged that the Central investigating agencies were pressuring him to name Mr. Banerjee. The judge also referred to a speech by the TMC general secretary in which he said that attempts were made to frame him in the Saradha chit fund scam.

 During the hearing, Justice Gangopadhyay also said that no coercive action would be taken by the State police against the officers who were investigating the recruitment scam. He had directed investigation by Central agencies on several occasions. The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation are both probing the case and more than a dozen of accused, including former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress MLA Manik Bhattacharya and several officials of the State Education Department and middle men, are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the crime. In September 2022, Justice Gangopadhyay in a interview to a private television channel said that “Mr. Banerjee should be jailed for three months for alleging that a section of the judiciary was hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party“.

The TMC reacted sharply to the courtroom remarks. “If you have to do politics, then leave the chair,” party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said. He alleged that “Justice Abhiijit Gangopadhyay was targeting Abhishek Banerjee” and attempting character assassination of the Trinamool leader. 

TMC MP Aparoopa Poddar also took to social media and said that she would not put posters outside the house of the Judge but dared him to contest the Lok Sabha election for 2024. Posters were put outside the residence of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court and a three-judge Bench is hearing a contempt petition in the matter.

