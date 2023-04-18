Calcutta HC transfers graft case involving Trinamool MLA to CBI

April 18, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court on April 18 ordered that a complaint involving an illegal appointment in State-run schools against Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha, be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The case involving the Trinamool Congress MLA from Tehatta in the State’s Nadia was being probed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the West Bengal Police.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha noted that while three accused in the case had been arrested by the ACB, the MLA had not been taken into custody. According to the court, since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was investigating the cases related to the recruitment scam, this matter should also be handed over to the Central agency. The allegation against the MLA was that jobs in the Group C and D posts of the primary and secondary schools in the State, were given illegally for sums of money.

Only a day ago, Trinamool Congress MLA from the Burwan constituency in Murshidabad district, Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the CBI. Mr. Saha is the third Trinamool Congress MLA to be arrested by the Central investigating agencies in the recruitment scam, after former education Minister Partha Chatterjee and MLA Manik Bhattacharya.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the arrest of the MLAs as a ‘game plan’ by the BJP to reduce Trinamool’s strength in the Assembly. CBI officials were conducting a search at the premises of Mr. Saha over the past three days and had recovered five bags of documents near the boundary wall of his residence. The MLA had allegedly, thrown his mobile phones in a pond in his premises which was recovered by the CBI after much difficulty.

The recruitment scam has rocked the politics in the State for almost a year now, and more than 12 persons including officials of the State Education Department, middle men and politicians have been arrested.

