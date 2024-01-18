Calcutta HC sets up team for verification of MGNREGA job cards in West Bengal

January 18, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court directed the setting up of a four-member team for an expeditious verification of job cards of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on a district-wise basis in West Bengal.

A division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed that on the next day of hearing on January 25 the State government and Centre will come up with the names of officials.

The order came during the hearing of a PIL by Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity filed in 2023 seeking release of wages to genuine workers under the scheme in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that one genuine person who has worked cannot be denied of wages, the bench said that the “matter has been lingering for quite some long period and court is of the firm view that a verification [of job cards] is required”.

The court ordered that a genuine verification process of job cards for MNREGA be done district-wise by a team of four officers - one to be nominated by the central government, one by the West Bengal government, one from the office of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and one from the office of the Accountant General, West Bengal.

While the West Bengal government claims that the Union government was not releasing funds to the State under MGNREGA for political reasons, the Centre has alleged misappropriation in the implementation of the scheme.

Funds to West Bengal under the MGNREGA have been stopped under Section 27 of the MGNREGA Act, 2005 which States that the Central government may “order stoppage of release of funds to the Scheme and institute appropriate remedial measures for its proper implementation within a reasonable period of time”.

Also Read: RTI queries reveal several irregularities in MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal

Funds have been stopped to the State since December 2021 which has brought the 100 days work to a complete halt in West Bengal. The issue of MGNREGA funds has emerged as a political issue between the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.

The Trinamool Congress in the first week of October, 2023 had taken about 2500 people from the State to Delhi to protest against the Centre over denial of funds under MGNREGA and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue in December 2023.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the State has recovered about ₹2.1 crore which was siphoned off and the funds can be used to pay genuine beneficiaries. State’s Advocate General Kishore Dutta said that he will take instructions and come before the Court during the next hearing. The Advocate General said that because of non-provisioning of funds by the Centre, the MGNREGA scheme could not be implemented in Bengal during the 2022-23 financial year and till date in 2023-24.

Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya who is appearing for the petitioners said that while the Centre and the State were fighting over the release of funds and genuine and faker job cards, it was the real workers who were suffering owing to non-payment of wages for work done.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT