CAG finds misutilisation of funds allocated for western Odisha

BHUBANESWAR:

07 October 2020 08:33 IST

According to CAG report for general and social sector for the year ended March 2018, which was laid in the State Assembly on Tuesday, irrigation as a priority sector was not provided with adequate funds between 2015 and 2018.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has come across utilization of fund allocated to Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in non-priority areas and neglect of the priority sectors.

The WODC was set up with the objective of removing regional imbalances by undertaking accelerated development programmes in western Odisha – the region infamous for incidences of poverty and distress migration. The jurisdiction of WODC spreads over 89 blocks of 10 districts.

According to CAG report for general and social sector for the year ended March 2018, which was laid in the State Assembly on Tuesday, irrigation as a priority sector was not provided with adequate funds between 2015 and 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

“Contrary to the decision of WODC in August 2013 to give highest priority to irrigation sector, it had not been given priority. Other projects which were not critical to the development of the region, were given highest priority and funds to the tune of ₹159.41 crore (39 %) were allocated,” the apex audit agency says in its report.

“Construction of 77 community centres in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) were approved at ₹3.03 crore during 2015-18 though the city was being developed as a ‘Smart City’ and did not need allocation from WODC,” it points out.

Further, ₹32 lakh was allotted (2014-15) for installation of seven statues in RMC area, which were not critical activities and violated the instructions of the government, issued in November 2013.

“The amount could have been utilised in the critical projects, which could not be completed due to paucity of funds,” the CAG says.

When auditors sought response of the State government on misplaced priority, The Planning and Coordination Department stated that those projects had been sanctioned in view of public demand. The fact, however, was that the sectoral allocation norm approved by WODC was not followed in allocation of funds, the CAG points out.

Out of 89 blocks coming under WODC, 34 blocks (38%) were very backward and 25 blocks (28%) were backward. In June 2013, the State government had instructed to give more priority to very backward and backward blocks.

“Out of total outlay of ₹409.72 crore, during the years 2015-18, ₹183.41 crore (45%) had been allotted for developing and developed blocks, while only ₹128.79 crore (31%) had been allotted for very backward and ₹97.52 crore (24%) for backward blocks,” finds the apex audit agency.