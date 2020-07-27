CAF jawan killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan was killed after naxals opened fire at security personnel guarding a police camp in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday, a senior official said.
The incident took place at around 8.30 am when the victim was on security duty at his units Kademeta camp under Chhote Dongar police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.
“A couple of naxals fired two rounds targeted at the security personnel who were guarding the camp following which they escaped into the dense forest. Prima facie, it appears that a small action team of naxals was involved in the incident,” he said.
Constable Jitendra Bakde, from 22nd battalion of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), was killed in the firing, the official said.
Search was on in the area to trace the culprits, he added.
