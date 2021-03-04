CAF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed on Thursday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, went off in Dantewada district of the State, police said.
The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near Pahurnar village under Geedam police station area when a joint team of security forces was conducting patrolling to ensure security to a bridge construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.
Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CAF had launched the area-domination operation from Chhindnar police camp to provide security to bridge construction underway on Indravati river there, he said.
"When the patrolling team was on the other side of the river, head constable Laxmikant Dwivedi belonging to CAF's 22nd battalion, inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection near Pahurnar, around 400 km away from capital Raipur, triggering the blast that left him critically injured," he said.
He later succumbed to his injuries, the IG said. Mr. Dwivedi was a native of Rewa district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath