CAF jawan killed in blast of IED planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan was killed on Thursday when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), planted by Naxals, went off in Dantewada district of the State, police said.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near Pahurnar village under Geedam police station area when a joint team of security forces was conducting patrolling to ensure security to a bridge construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. told PTI.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CAF had launched the area-domination operation from Chhindnar police camp to provide security to bridge construction underway on Indravati river there, he said.

"When the patrolling team was on the other side of the river, head constable Laxmikant Dwivedi belonging to CAF's 22nd battalion, inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED connection near Pahurnar, around 400 km away from capital Raipur, triggering the blast that left him critically injured," he said.

He later succumbed to his injuries, the IG said. Mr. Dwivedi was a native of Rewa district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he added.