Cabinet’s advice binding on Governor: experts

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is bound to act on the advice of the State Cabinet to nominate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the Legislative Council. The Governor is only a titular head and not a “third chamber of legislature or executive,” legal experts have said.

Also read: Uddhav speaks to Modi on MLC nomination

Former Kerala Governor Justice (retired) P. Sathasivam told The Hindu that a Governor is “normally” bound by the State Cabinet’s recommendation to nominate a person to the Legislative Council. “The Constitution says the Governor has to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, but if the Governor has some acceptable material against that decision, he can seek clarification, instead of rejecting the nomination. He can ask the Cabinet to elaborate or give more details, etc, on the nominee. If the Cabinet reiterates, then the Governor is bound by the Cabinet decision,” Justice Sathasivam, who is also a former Chief Justice of India, explained in a phone interaction on Wednesday.

However, Justice Sathasivam said “if the nominee is not eligible or if the nomination of the Cabinet is contrary to any statutes, law or rules, then the Governor is not bound by the Cabinet’s reiteration.”

“The State Cabinet has to also keep in mind that its nomination of a person is in accordance with the law. If the Cabinet says three plus three is seven, the Governor need not accept it... In such cases of stalemate between the Cabinet and the Governor, the individual nominee can approach the court. He can make both the State government and the Governor parties,” Justice Sathasivam said.

The Maharashtra Cabinet had on April 9 recommended that the the Governor nominate Mr. Thackeray as Member, Legislative Council. Mr. Thackeray’s six-month window as a non-legislator Chief Minister ends on May 28. As elections to find a berth for Mr. Thackeray in the Lower House looking unlikely because of the lockdown, the Governor’s continued silence on the nomination is raising a wave of uncertainty.

Sub-clause (e) of clause (3) of Article 171 deals with the Governor’s power to nominate members to the Legislative Councils. Clause (5) of Article 171 says nominations made shall “consist” of persons with special knowledge and experience in matters of literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.

Rajya Sabha Member and senior advocate K.T.S. Tulsi said the Governor’s every official action should be on the advice of the Cabinet. “The nomination is regulated by Article171(5). Here, the Cabinet has already decided that this person [Mr. Thackeray] is qualified for nomination in the fields of co-operative movement and social service... The Governor is bound by the decision of the Cabinet... he is just a titular head and not a third chamber of legislature or the executive,” Mr. Tulsi said.

Former Solicitor General of India Mohan Parasaran said, “the Constitution does not give the Governor the power to nominate anyone on his own. He has no such special constitutional power. He cannot decide whether a person is qualified to be nominated or not, he is not a returning officer.”

Senior Supreme Court advocate K.V. Vishwanathan agreed with Justice Sathasivam that a Governor could revert to the Cabinet if he found a disqualification in the nominee, like a conviction. “But if the Cabinet reiterates the name, he has to sign. Failing to do so will be abdication of a constitutional duty. If he does not want to sign, a Governor’s only option is to resign,” Mr. Vishwanathan said.