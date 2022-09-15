Cabinet reshuffle likely in Goa; CM Sawant meets Governor but says politics was not discussed

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, told reporters that the meeting, which followed Wednesday's dramatic developments, had nothing to do with politics.

CUE API Panaji
September 15, 2022 13:44 IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade welcome eight Congress MLAs who joined the party, in Panaji on September 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday morning amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of eight Congress MLAs joining the ruling BJP.

The chief minister, however, told reporters that the meeting, which followed Wednesday's dramatic developments, had nothing to do with politics.

Goa Speaker accepts merger of State Congress Legislative Party into BJP

He met the governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss programs for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday (September 17), Mr. Sawant said.

But a senior BJP leader said a reshuffle was likely in the next few days as the party would need to accommodate at least a couple of Congress MLAs who have crossed over, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat.

The BJP now has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly after eight Congress MLAs switched sides on Wednesday.

In 2019, when 10 out of 15 Congress MLAs had defected to the BJP en-masse, the ruling party had dropped three ministers to accommodate three new entrants, and the same pattern may be followed now, the leader said.

The current cabinet has eleven ministers from the BJP besides Sudin Dhavalikar of the ally MGP. The state can have maximum of 12 ministers.

