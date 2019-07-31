Cabinet nod to set up panel

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to set up a sub-committee to examine all aspects of the proposed Punjab Land Leasing and Tenancy Bill, 2019, and authorised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to set up the panel and decide on its terms and tenure.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal will be the committee head, with Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary and Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar as its members.

An official statement said the Bill aims to repeal the six existing tenancy laws to bring in major reforms in matters of leasing of agricultural land in the State. “It seeks to balance the rights and responsibilities of landowners and tenants, besides providing a process of fast adjudication for resolution of disputes. The introduction of this transparent land leasing law is aimed at not only allowing the landowner to enter into a written contract with the potential tenant without the fear of losing his land to him, but also to incentivise the tenant to make long-term investments in improvement of land and get access to credit and subsidies,” said the statement.

The Cabinet also approved new Bills relating to procurement, amendment to State civil services rules and postings in veterinary hospitals in the State, as well as the Punjab Sports University and Excise Act Amendment Ordinances. Approval was also given to the Punjab Forest Produce Transit Rules, 2018, and The Punjab Regulation of Wood Based Industries Rules, 2019, in a bid to boost agro-forestry activities.

Revenue from zoos

It also decided to revert to the earlier system of depositing the revenue collected from sale of entry tickets and other sources in all zoos of the State in the Punjab Zoos Development Society account.

“The decision has been prompted by the increase in footfalls at the zoos thus leading to growing challenges in maintaining the zoos,” it added.