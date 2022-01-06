Cabinet meeting cancelled in Maharashtra

Mumbai

With over 10 Ministers testing positive for COVID-19, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday had to cancel its Cabinet meeting with deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar holding emergency meeting with officials from different departments directing them to coordinate the efforts against the spread of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, State’s Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier, Ministers such as School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, Tribal Development Minister K.C. Padvi, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and a number of Ministers of State tested positive along with around 70 MLAs who attended the winter session of the State Legislature.

The State government canceled the regular cabinet meeting on Wednesday with Mr. Pawar holding a special urgent session with officials from different departments and State task force on COVID-19.

“The administration should focus on contact tracing and increase the number of testings as the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing. Those who are being kept at home isolation must undergo routine check-up from the health department,” said Mr. Pawar.

He also directed to ensure availability of beds for Covid patients showing serious symptoms and storage of medicines that would be required.