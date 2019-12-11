CAB violates tenets of secularism, equality: M.P. rights groups

Calling upon the Centre to take back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, several rights groups and residents hit the streets of Bhopal on Human Rights Day on Tuesday, stating that it violated principles of equality and secularism that formed the basic tenets of the Constitution.

Protecting democracy

“Everyone’s human rights are in danger more than ever. Not just that, it’s an attack on their citizenship, which is protected by the Constitution,” said Madhuri Krishnaswamy of the Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan. “As institutions have failed us, we’ve come together to protect democracy.”

Under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Democratic Rights Front, groups and residents formed a human chain at Iqbal Maidan. “Where is secularism? Everyone’s blood is red in colour”, “The country is ours, it’s our pride, then why have doubts about our identity?” and “Stop politics over religion and caste” read the posters held by scores of participants.

Stating the protesters’ demands, Asha Mishra, member of the Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samiti, said if at all, all the neighbouring countries should be included in the legislation and not just Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh and not just non-Muslims, everyone, irrespective of a religious identity, should have the right to flee persecution of any kind and seek refuge in India.

“The Modi government is attacking the Constitution, crafted painstakingly after years of struggle. Laws should be formed in conjunction with its principles. It espouses the principles of equality, brotherhood and secularism, which this government is openly violating with the Bill,” she said.

Facing oppression

Stating that it must be illustrated on Human Rights Day that every human in the country was under distress, Ms. Mishra said, “The education system is in a shambles and women, Dalits and farmers, all are facing oppression.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Krishnaswamy pointed out that implementing the National Register of Citizens across the country would deal a blow to the marginalised more significantly.

“This means, like Assam, you’ll have to stand in queues to prove citizenship. If you’re unable to do so, you’ll be rendered stateless. And thrown in detention camps,” the MPDRF said in a note. The group asked the government what would happen to those who’re not even able to prove their caste or tribal identity at this point? How will tribals, who are unable to stake claim to land under the Forest Rights Act, get documents to prove citizenship?