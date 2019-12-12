CAB: protest continues in Assam amid curfew; four receive bullet injuries

Assam continued to simmer in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) protests on Thursday amid curfew and internet restrictions and patrolling of armed forces personnel across sensitive districts, including Kamrup (Metro) where capital Guwahati is situated.

At least four protesters reportedly received bullet injuries and scores of others were injured as the security forces fired in the air or cane-charged people who defied restrictions to block roads, pelt stones, damage vehicles and public property besides assaulting pedestrians, including a foreign tourist.

This followed a night of violence and arson during which a man was burnt alive when a mob set fire to some shops in Hijuguri area of eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district and protesters set ablaze a part of Panitola and Chabua railway stations in Dibrugarh district. At least five people, including a police officer, received bullet wounds when a mob attacked the house of Adivasi BJP leader and Union Minister Rameshwar Teli in Dibrugarh district’s Duliajan.

The State government has indicated stern crackdown on protesters with more than 5,000 paramilitary personnel besides the Army deployed in sensitive areas. It has also instructed the local authorities to take action according to the situation.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, adviser of the All Assam Students’ Union that is shepherding the anti-CAB protests, sniffed a “design to discredit the movement” with violence and arson. “We will never accept CAB that threatens the very existence, language and culture of the indigenous Assamese people. We will protest, but in a peaceful, disciplined way,” he said at a gathering of artistes, senior citizens and students for strategising the protest.

Meanwhile, senior NIA officer G.P. Singh, an IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been tasked with handling the law and order situation arising out of the anti-CAB protests. Local TV channels have been scrolling updates on the screen with anchors saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed them not to air visuals of protests.

Air, train, bus services have been cancelled, all educational institutions closed for the rest of this week and exams postponed.