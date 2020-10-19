Citizenship Amendment Act to be implemented soon, says Nadda

All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it, the BJP national president said at the meeting.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon.

Mr. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups of north Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of indulging in “divide and rule politics” in the state to serve the political interests of her party — the TMC, unlike BJP which works for the development of all.

All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it,” he said at the meeting.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will be implemented very soon, Mr. Nadda added.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal after the state assembly polls in 2021 as the people of the state are fed up with the violence and cut-money culture of the TMC government.

Mr. Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to take stock of organisational matters ahead of 2021 assembly elections, held separate meetings with BJP leaders of north Bengal region and social and religious groups.