CAA stir: Situation peaceful in Bengal; BJP, Jamait ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies in Kolkata

Protests in Kolkata against the NRC and CAA

Protests in Kolkata against the NRC and CAA   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is scheduled to take out a rally from Rani Rashmomi road in Kolkata

The situation in West Bengal was peaceful on Sunday morning, with no incidents of violence reported from any part of the state, police said.

According to sources, police administration has increased vigil and beefed-up arrangements in trouble-torn areas to maintain law and order.

The State has witnessed violence from December 13 to 17 owing to protests against the Citizenship (Amendent) Act, 2019 (CAA).

The Bengal unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind is scheduled to take out a rally from Rani Rashmomi road in the afternoon. Police have stepped up security.

The State BJP unit is also set to conduct rallies and marches in various parts of the State in support of the citizenship law.

On Saturday, students from various educational institutes, including Jadavpur University, Aliah University, Presidency University and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, organized a march from Shahid Minar Maidan to Mahjati Sadan in central Kolkata, a stone’s throw away from State BJP headquarters, to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed nationwide NRC.

Amid warnings by State authorities and appeals from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, more than 600 people have been arrested over the past week for their alleged involvement in arson and violence.

