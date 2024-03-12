ADVERTISEMENT

Home News India Other States CAA rules unconstitutional, discriminatory: Mamata Banerjee March 12, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Barasat (West Bengal) The TMC supremo said she would not allow the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal and urged the people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law PTI Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 12 claimed the rules notified were "unconstitutional and discriminatory". Addressing an official programme at Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Ms. Banerjee said she would not allow the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal and urged the people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law. ALSO READ Citizenship Amendment Act rules notified, four years after the law was passed "I have doubts if the CAA rules notified yesterday have legal validity. There is no clarity on it," she said. ADVERTISEMENT "The CAA and the rules framed are unconstitutional, and discriminatory under Article 14 of Constitution, which is the fundamental right to equality," she said, claiming that the Centre was "bluffing" over providing citizenship. Ms. Banerjee, who heads the TMC, claimed that anyone who applies for citizenship will automatically become an illegal immigrant. Dubbing it a "game of taking away the rights", she said, "As soon as people apply for citizenship, they will become illegal inhabitants and will be taken to detention camps." ALSO READ Matuas welcome CAA rules; Mamata questions timing "I will be happy if one person gets the (citizenship) rights, but if anyone is deprived I will give him shelter," she said, asserting that she will not allow anyone to be "thrown out". The rules for the implementation of the CAA were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. Ms. Banerjee claimed the implementation of the CAA was directly linked to an NRC. She claimed that Muslim immigrants who are already citizens will be declared illegal and will suffer under the NRC. There is no clarity as to the status of existing assets and properties of such illegal immigrants and whether those will be confiscated, she said. ALSO READ Divisive step ahead of election, say Opposition parties

Accusing the BJP of making false claims and promises before polls, Ms. Banerjee asked where was the "Rs 15 lakh promised ahead of the 2014 elections".

Claiming that not everyone in the TMC is a "thief", she said, "One or two persons who came from CPI(M) may be, but for that cases are going on and the law will follow its own course."

Ms. Banerjee alleged that the Central agencies such as the CBI and ED were being used to intimidate TMC leaders.

Alleging that the BJP wants to destroy the country's culture and ethos, she said, "But they cannot match up with me. They know it is very difficult to fight against me."

She accused the Centre of depriving the State of funds and claimed that West Bengal would become self-sufficient within two years.

She also alleged that BJP leaders come to the State with promises galore before the elections, but "vanish" after the polls are over. "It is we who will be there with you," she said.

TMC's Lok Sabha candidate for Bongaon Biswajit Das and Basirhat nominee Haji Nurul Islam were present at the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.