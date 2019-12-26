CAA, removal of Article 370 key feats: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a year-end review report, has listed the legislation passed by Parliament for removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 as two of the top achievements.
“All provisions of the Constitution of India, without any modifications or exceptions, to now apply to J&K and Ladakh. Laws of the Union government with regard to education, empowerment of SC/ST, minorities etc. to be applicable. Boost to local economy and employment opportunities by increasing investment,” the report said. The report also said that “marathon deliberations were held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with stakeholders from the northeast and their concerns against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were addressed in the final Amendment Act.”
