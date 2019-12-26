Other States

CAA, removal of Article 370 key feats: MHA

more-in

Year-end review report focusses on controversial legislations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a year-end review report, has listed the legislation passed by Parliament for removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 as two of the top achievements.

“All provisions of the Constitution of India, without any modifications or exceptions, to now apply to J&K and Ladakh. Laws of the Union government with regard to education, empowerment of SC/ST, minorities etc. to be applicable. Boost to local economy and employment opportunities by increasing investment,” the report said. The report also said that “marathon deliberations were held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with stakeholders from the northeast and their concerns against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were addressed in the final Amendment Act.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 10:47:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/caa-removal-of-article-370-key-feats-mha/article30405331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY