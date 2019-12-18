CAA protests: Mamata Banerjee hits the streets for third consecutive day

Demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit the streets for the third consecutive day.

Ms. Banerjee started her march on foot from Howrah Maidan on the other side of the river Hooghly after administering oath to her supporters that they would maintain peace during the march. The rally crossed the Howrah Bridge and concluded at Esplanade after covering a distance of over five km.

“We are all citizens,” she said and gave a call to withdraw the CAA. “CAB, NRC wapas lo, she asked the crowd to repeat after her.

The Trinamool Congress has announced that the Chief Minister will address two more gatherings against the CAA and the NRC on Thursday at Rani Rashmoni Road and at Park Circus Maidan on Friday.

While there has been no fresh violence in West Bengal over the protest against the CAA, a number of public interest litigations were filed in the Calcutta High Court. The High Court said that it would hear together all the PILs on the issue of violence that took place during the CAA protests.

Late on Tuesday evening, an IPS officer and two other police personnel were injured during an anti-CAA procession in Sankrail of West Bengal’s Howrah district.

Meanwhile Railway services continued to be affected because of the damage of Railway properties in certain parts of the State. On Tuesday, the Eastern Railway had cancelled 19 trains to north Bengal.