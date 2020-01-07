CAA protest: Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri released from Lucknow jail after two weeks

Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri were released on Tuesday after they spent over two weeks in jail over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

They were among the several social and political activists who were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police after the capital witnessed incidents of arson and vandalism during the protests on December 19. An autorickshaw driver, Mohammad Waqeel, died of gunshot injuries in Lucknow.

Mr. Darapuri, 76, and Ms. Jafar were among the 14 persons granted bail by a district court on Saturday.

After being released from the Lucknow district jail, Mr. Darapuri, who is also an Ambedkarite activist, told The Hindu that the arrests were an attempt by the government to suppress the voice of the social and political activists.

“The government was rattled by the manner in which the entire country opposed the law and adopted a tactic of suppression. They sent political and social activists to jail with the strategy that it would leave protesters outside without anyone to guide them. But the government has failed in it,” he said.

Mr. Darapuri was under house arrest on December 19 but was arrested by police the following day. During his house detention — he did not attend the protest — he posted on Facebook a photo of him holding a placard, which read “Save Citizenship,” to express solidarity.

He said he would continue to exercise his “democratic right to protest till the law is withdrawn.”

Mr. Darapuri said when he was under house detention, he continued to protest through social media following which the police kept him under “illegal detention” to suppress him.

“On December 20, I was picked up from my house at 11 a.m. and kept the whole day at Ghazipur police station and was taken to the Hazratganj police station in the evening. They showed my arrest at 7 p.m., and not 11 a.m., from some park,” he said.

Mr. Darapuri also alleged that the police denied him a blanket and food in the cold weather.

“I was locked up in Hazratganj thana at midnight. I didn’t have any [warm] clothes. I was taken by police at 11 a.m. and didn’t eat anything after that,” he said.

“I was feeling cold and asked the police to give me a blanket. But they refused to give me a blanket and food,” Mr. Darapuri said.

The police also did not record his statement at the police station and fabricated it, he alleged.

Mr. Darapuri also alleged the violence was orchestrated by the RSS and the police in order to malign a peaceful demonstration, claiming that RSS workers arrested during the protest were let off by the police without any charges.