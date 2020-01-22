CAA: parties poke fun at SAD

With the BJP’s long-standing alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal, deciding not to contest the Delhi Assembly polls, political parties in Punjab on Tuesday wasted no time in taking a dig at the Akali Dal.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the party had recorded its dissent and demanded that Muslims also be included in the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We have preferred to forsake contesting the Delhi Assembly elections rather than giving up our principled stand on the issue,” said Mr. Badal.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged the Akalis to quit the alliance at the Centre to prove their sincerity with regard to the legislation, which they were a party to passing in both the Houses of Parliament.

“Why don’t you (Akalis) walk the talk and show the people of India that you really stand against the divisive and destructive CAA?” quipped the Chief Minister. He urged the SAD Ministers in the Union Cabinet to immediately resign in support of their stated stand on the controversial legislation.

“If you found the CAA to be anti-Muslim, why did you support and pass the legislation in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha?” Capt. Amarinder asked the Akalis, adding that the support extended by the SAD to the legislation in Parliament was a matter of record.

‘Claim unacceptable’

Pointing out that Delhi was the second State after Haryana where SAD had decided not to go with their ally, the BJP, the Chief Minister said its claim that it had decided against contesting the Delhi polls on account of differences on CAA was preposterous and unacceptable.

“The decision to opt out of the Delhi elections was clearly motivated by political compulsions as the SAD had evidently realised it had no ground support and could not win even a single seat in the national capital,” he added.

Mr. Badal asked Capt. Amarinder to clarify if he was opposed to giving relief to the persecuted Sikhs under the CAA.

He said that by opposing the CAA, the Chief Minister was denying the relief given to Sikhs under the Act. “This does nothing except fulfil the anti-Sikh agenda of the Congress. If Capt. Amarinder is really serious about giving relief to the persecuted Sikhs in Pakistan and Afghanistan, he should join the SAD in seeking inclusion of Muslims in the CAA,” he said.

He added the SAD had simultaneously made it clear that it was against the National Register of Citizens.

The principal opposition, AAP, also hit out at the Akali Dal.

Senior leader of AAP and Leader of the Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, said: “The Badals favoured the CAA in Parliament, and back home in Punjab were shedding crocodile tears to exhibit their abiding love for the Muslim community.”