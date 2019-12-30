‘CAA, NRC will create hassles for women’

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) marked the 21st congress of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW). The meeting ended here on Monday, with a call to resist the onslaught on the Constitution and fight against the forces dividing the country.

More than 1,000 women from different States, participating in the four-day event, discussed if the amended citizenship legislation could be used to target women of poor households, who may be unable to present documentary evidence of their residence. The delegates said discrimination against women would be a “natural consequence” of the new law..

Women activists took out a march from the congress’ venue, Ravindra Manch, to Shaheed Smarak while raising slogans. They carried banners and placards demanding 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and in State Assemblies; budget allocations for women’s security and action against the police in Uttar Pradesh for using excessive force during the recent protests.

NFIW general secretary Annie Raja presented a report of activities during the last three years and analysed economic policies of the Narendra Modi government, which the women’s group felt had promoted inequalities in society. Ms. Raja said while the country needed strong laws to control violence against women, the government had set “wrong priorities” by bringing in laws that were questioning people’s identity.

Several political leaders attended different sessions of the NFIW congress. They included Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Communist Party of India general secretary D. Raja and CPI national secretary Atul Kumar Anjan. Social activists Medha Patkar, A. Revathi, Kamla Bhasin and Nikhil Dey were among the participants.

NFIW president and Magsaysay Award winner Aruna Roy said they would take the fight against the CAA and the NRC to each street in cities and villages.