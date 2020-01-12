Other States

CAA awareness drive launched in U.P. on CM Adityanath’s instruction: official

Yogi Adityanath. File

Yogi Adityanath. File   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

more-in

The State government has launched the drive to remove all doubts regarding the Act, the official said

An awareness drive to clear the confusion regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been launched in Uttar Pradesh on instructions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a spokesperson said.

Shalabhmani Tripathi, the Chief Minister’s media advisor, said the State government has launched a drive to remove all doubts among the people regarding the Act.

As part of the drive, pamphlets carrying detailed information regarding the CAA were being distributed, the spokesperson said.

“It explains that the CAA will have no effect on the minorities of the country, especially Muslims, and will not impact any Indian Hindu or Muslim,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National Other States
Uttar Pradesh
civil unrest
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 6:58:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/caa-awareness-drive-launched-in-up-on-cm-adityanaths-instruction-official/article30550234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY