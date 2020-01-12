CAA awareness drive launched in U.P. on CM Adityanath’s instruction: official

An awareness drive to clear the confusion regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been launched in Uttar Pradesh on instructions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a spokesperson said.

Shalabhmani Tripathi, the Chief Minister’s media advisor, said the State government has launched a drive to remove all doubts among the people regarding the Act.

As part of the drive, pamphlets carrying detailed information regarding the CAA were being distributed, the spokesperson said.

“It explains that the CAA will have no effect on the minorities of the country, especially Muslims, and will not impact any Indian Hindu or Muslim,” he added.