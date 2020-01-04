Bypolls to two Council seats announced; CM undecided

With by-elections to two legislative Council seats in Maharashtra announced for the end of the month, speculations are rife as to whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will contest either one of them.

The Chief Minister’s Office, however, has said no such decision has been taken yet, and that Mr. Thackeray has not decided if he will enter the Assembly or the Council.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde’s victory in the Assembly elections has left his Council seat empty, and the vacancy has to be filled. Mr. Munde was the Leader of Opposition in the Council.

Polling for the seat will take place on January 24, while the last date to file nominations is January 14. Counting will take place on the polling day, and the term of the new MLC will last till July 7, 2022.

Election to the Yavatmal Local Authorities’ seat in the Council, vacated by Shiv Sena’s Tanaji Sawant on being elected MLA from Bhoom-Paranda, will take place on January 31. Counting will take place on February 4, and the term for this seat will end on December 5, 2022.

Mr. Thackeray is currently not a member of either House of the legislature. According to the rules, it is mandatory for any minister to get elected to one of the Houses within six months of being sworn in. When asked about Mr. Thackeray’s plans, a close aide said, “The issue will be discussed soon, but nothing has been finalised. We are also exploring the option of entering the State legislature via the Assembly. Nothing can be ruled out as of now.”