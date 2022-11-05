Bypolls to Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, 5 Assembly constituencies on December 5

Counting will be held on December 8; Mainpuri bypoll necessitated by death SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Jatin Anand New Delhi:
November 05, 2022 23:22 IST

Along with Mainpuri and Rampur, Odisha’s Padampur, Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar, Bihar’s Kurhani and Chhatisgarh’s Bhanupratappur will go to polls on December 5. File. | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 5 declared byelections in five Assembly Constituencies in as many States in addition to a Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh coinciding with the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Among the seats scheduled for bypolls are two Samajwadi Party (SP) strongholds — the Parliamentary Constituency of Mainpuri which fell vacant after the death of SP founder and three-time U.P. Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away on October 10 — and the Rampur Assembly Constituency.

The Rampur seat fell vacant after its incumbent MLA Azam Khan’s membership of the State assembly was cancelled following his conviction in a hate speech case and sentencing for three years on October 28.

Along with Mainpuri and Rampur, Assembly Constituencies including Odisha’s Padampur, Rajasthan’s Sardarshahar, Bihar’s Kurhani and Chhatisgarh’s Bhanupratappur will go to the polls on December 5 with the counting of votes to be held on December 8.

The ECI said the Model Code of Conduct would come into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the byelections were going to be conducted.

