Assam bypolls: 73.38 % votes cast in 5 seats

30 October 2021 11:44 IST

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 1,176 polling stations in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra constituencies

An estimated 73.38 % of 7.96 lakh electors voted in bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam on Saturday, which remained peaceful, an official said.

Polling was conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra seats.

"As of now, the poll percentage has been estimated at 73.38 % for the five constituencies," a senior official of the Election Department said.

The percentage of polling, which took place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., is likely to increase a bit after the final compilation on Sunday.

The Bhabanipur seat recorded the highest voter turnout of 78 %, followed by Gossaigaon (77.37 %), Thowra (75.07 %) and Mariani (69.81 %) and Tamulpur (67.88 %), official data showed.

A senior police official said no untoward incident was reported from any of the constituencies, where a tight security cover was in place.

Personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed at each polling station while webcasting was done in all the 1,176 polling stations for monitoring the voting process live.

Altogether 31 candidates are in the fray, of whom eight each are in Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, six in Tamulpur, five in Thowra and four in Mariani.

The five seats fell vacant due to resignations and deaths of legislators.

The ruling BJP has fielded its candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up nominees in all five, while its former allies, the AIUDF and the BPF, are contesting in two and one seats respectively. The prominent contestants include Rupjyoti Kurmi, Sushanta Borgohain, Phanidhar Talukdar (all BJP); Luhit Konwar and Jowel Tudu (both Congress); Jubbar Ali and Khairul Anam Khandakar (both AIUDF) and Jiron Basumatary of the UPPL.

Counting will be held on November 2. The poll results, however, will not affect the composition of the government.

A statement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said EVM glitches were reported from a few polling stations in each constituency and arrangements were made immediately to rectify them.

While the first voter to cast the ballot was welcome with a traditional scarf in some polling stations, senior citizens and people with disability were helped by volunteers to enter booths on wheelchairs.