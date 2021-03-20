Bypolls: Rajasthan Cong. faces tough test

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan faces the challenge of dealing with factionalism in the run-up to by-elections at three Assembly seats next month. The State government’s recent “admission” of phone tapping during last year’s political crisis has added a new dimension to internal strife in the party.

The by-elections, to be held in Sujangarh, Sahara and Rajsamand constituencies on April 17, will also be important for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a test during his third term. Since two of these seats were earlier held by Congress MLAs, any reversal will be perceived as an adverse decision on the government’s performance.

The family members of deceased MLAs Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Kailash Trivedi are likely to be fielded in Sujangarh and Sahara, respectively. Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, representing the Nathdwara constituency, will play an important role in the selection of candidate at Rajsamand.

Challenge for BJP too

While Congress has to defend its turf in Sujangarh and Sahara, the Opposition BJP will face the challenge of retaining its Rajsamand seat, which was vacated after the death of MLA Kiran Maheshwari. The 7.43 lakh voters, who will exercise their franchise at the three seats, constitute a large enough number to give the verdict on the State government’s two years in office.

The discontent simmering in the party since the rebellion of Sachin Pilot came to the fore in the Assembly last week with three legislators of his camp alleging discrimination in the House proceedings and their constituencies being ignored.

The revelation of tapping of telephone conversations of a Union Minister and some MLAs came as an embarrassment for the faction-ridden Congress earlier this week. However, the State government affirmed that no illegal phone tapping was done.