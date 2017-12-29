Bypolls in West Bengal, Rajasthan on January 29

By-elections to three parliamentary and two assembly constituencies in Rajasthan and West Bengal will be conducted on January 29 next year, as announced by the Election Commission. Results will be declared on February 1. In Rajasthan, the bypolls will be held in Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh assembly constituency. The Uluberia parliamentary and Noapara assembly constituencies will go to the polls in West Bengal.

A Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on January 3 and the last date for filing of nominations is January 10, 2018.

Electronic voting machines with voter-verified paper audit trail units will be used in all the polling stations. With the announcement of the schedules, the model code of conduct has come into effect in all the districts in which the constituencies fall.