Bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency to be held on September 30

Strict curbs on campaigning have been imposed by the Election Commission

The bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Puri district will be held on September 30.

This is the third time the bypoll date for Pipili has been announced. The bypoll scheduled on April 17 had to be postponed following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj three days before the day of election.

Subsequently, the bypoll was rescheduled on May 16. However, it was deferred again on account of rising COVID-19 cases.

The bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the death of Biju Janata Dal MLA Pradip Maharathy who died of COVID-19 in October 2020. Now, the result of the ensuing bypoll would be announced on October 3.

The Biju Janata Dal has nominated Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of Pradip Maharathy, as its candidate while BJP has chosen Ashrit Pattanayak. Mr. Pattanayak had lost the poll in 2019 against Pradip Maharathy.

Pradeep Maharathy had won the Pipili seat seven times. The poll process in the constituency has often seen violence in the past.

The Election Commission of India has imposed strict restrictions on the campaign process. Public meetings have been prohibited and only three vehicles would be permitted within a periphery of 100 metres of the Returning Officer’s premises. During door-to-door campaigns, not more than five persons are allowed to be present with candidates.