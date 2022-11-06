Bypoll rigged step by step with administration acting as BJP worker, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

The BJP is all out to undermine democratic values, he alleged

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
November 06, 2022 18:47 IST

File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

After the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) defeat in the Gola Gokarnannath byelection, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on November 6, 2022 alleged that the election was rigged step by step and the officials of district administration worked as BJP workers.

“The State government has undermined democracy in the Gola Gokarannath Assembly byelection in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The election was rigged step by step. The BJP had claimed to have won the election before the results of the voting were out. Voters were not allowed to vote independently,” said Mr. Yadav.

In the byelection, BJP candidate Aman Giri defeated SP nominee Vinay Tiwari by over 34,000 votes. 

“The SP workers were tortured in various ways on the day of polling, incidents like police lathi charge, driving away polling agents, especially harassing Muslims, Samajwadi Party supporters and booth in-charges, it was clear that the BJP would do anything to win, the officials of district administration acted as BJP workers,” he added.

Mr. Yadav questioned the Election Commission’s ability of ensuring transparency and fairness during the byelection. “Why the Election Commission could not ensure transparency and fairness during the byelection? This shows that the democracy is in danger. BJP is all out to undermine the democratic values. Now the electorates will have to fight to save the democracy in the future elections.”

