Byelection for Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar on Dec. 14

Vacancy arose due to the death of Ram Vilas Paswan

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that the bypoll to fill the Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar vacated due to the death of Ram Vilas Paswan on October 8 would be held on December 14.

Paswan’s term was up to April 2, 2024. The EC said the notification would be issued on November 26 and the last date of filing nominations would be December 3.

Polling would take place from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. with COVID-19 safety protocols and counting would start at 5 p.m.

“Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the State government and the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Chief Secretary, Bihar, is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” the EC said.