Buxar farmers hold mahapanchayat; warns for agitation to continue, if demands are not fulfilled

Farmers of Buxar district in Bihar held a mahapanchayat and warned State government, district administration and the power plant company to continue their agitation, if their demands were not fulfilled.

They also chased away Union Minister and local MP Ashwini Kumar Choubey when he (Mr Choubey) had gone to meet the farmers on January 12.

Mr Choubey was seen, in a video which has gone viral on social media, rushing to his car flanked by his security personnel and the farmers chasing him from behind while, alleging his absence from their agitation which was going on for over two months.

“We only want adequate compensation for our land being acquired for the upcoming power plant in the area but until our demands was not fulfilled we’ll continue our agitation”, the farmers at the mahapanchayat held at Banarpur village in Chausa block of Buxar district, some 140 km west of Patna, said.

Bihar: Farmers holds ‘Mahapanchayat’ over violent protest in Buxar | Video Credit: ANI

Land of 309 farmers is acquired for the rail corridor and water pipe line constructed by the power plant Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN).

Earlier on January 11, the agitating famers had turned violent and clashed with policemen in which over a dozen vehicles, including fire tenders, were set ablaze and 10 policemen got injuries.

The agitating farmers had turned violent after the power plant company had filed complaint against them with local Mufassil police station and policemen raided their homes at mid-night on January 10, beating them severely with their family members, including women and children.

The agitated farmers were protesting for over two months against land acquisition by the upcoming power plant. The farmers were demanding better rates for their land being acquired by SJVN, a 1320 MW power plant for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation stone in March 2019.

Later, three separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the agitating farmers with the local Mufassil police station. “Two FIR’s have been lodged by the power plant company, SJVN and one at the statement of the local Circle Officer”, said Buxar superintendent of police Manish Kumar.

As many as 38 named accused and over 250 unknown persons are booked in the FIR in connection with the violent clash under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said the SP.

“The situation is under control now and adequate police force has been deployed at the plant site and in the village as well”, he added.

But, the agitating farmers appeared reluctant to withdraw their protest, until their demands were fulfilled. “We’ll not budge from here and withdraw our agitation until they fulfill our demand for better compensation of the land acquired”, said a farmer, preferring anonymity.

Opposition BJP leaders, meanwhile, have condemned police attack on agitating farmers . “Protest is fundamental right of agitating farmers but police can’t enter anybody’s home and beat them up. What is the difference between police and criminals when people are beaten up like this?”, asked state BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Choudhary.

“BJP stands with the aggrieved farmers”, Mr Choudhary added.

