Bus with 32 passengers buried under debris after landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

Army and NDRF have been called in for search and rescue operations.

A Himachal Pradesh Road Transport with several passengers and at least two other vehicles were badly hit by heavy boulders, following a landslide in Nigulseri in Kinnaur district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Negulseri around 12:30 pm on national highway between Rekong Peo and Rampur.

Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq told The Hindu that a bus with passengers has buried under the debris after the landslide.

"As of now there’s no confirmation about casualties, but we can't rule it out. Stones are still falling at the incident site and rescue operation is about to start. Reports are suggesting that there are some other vehicles trapped under the debris apart from the bus, " he said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Manmohan to the The Hindu that the bus driver has been rescued and according to him around 32 passengers were on board.

Army, NDRF called in

The Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescue teams have been called in for the rescue work, the Kinnaur deputy commissioner said.