Bus service to Ajanta Caves stopped due to bad road

The State-run bus service from Aurangabad city to the world famous Ajanta Caves has been stopped due to poor condition of the key connecting road, an official said on Sunday.

The pothole-ridden road has been posing problems to tourists to visit this popular UNESCO world heritage site comprising around 30 rock-cut Buddhist cave monuments. The incomplete widening work of the Aurangabad-Jalgaon highway and heavy rains during the monsoon this year have turned the commute between the two cities and to the caves a nightmare.

“Buses are not plying to the Ajanta Caves due to poor condition of the road. We stopped this service on November 1,” Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporartion official in Aurangabad S.A. Shinde said. The State transport department was till now running two buses to the heritage site.

